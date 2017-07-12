"First class rates should only be granted to first class railroads." -- Nassau County Transit Commission.

That was written in January of 1949, when the commission identified seven Long Island Rail Road sore spots which demanded "immediate relief."

Well, that "speedy relief" took 68 years. The third track was listed as "triple tracks" back then and just got the ok to go forward after being held up by State Senate Republicans.

Back in 1949, the third track was prioritized along with the need for more doubledeckers, more express tracks and changing trains from steam power to diesel.

The article quoted this recommendation by the commission:

"Third track east of Jamaica to facilitate operation of express trains to accomodate way trains for intermediate stations. These proposed third tracks should run between Hicksville and Floral Park to permit operation of express trains from Port Jefferson, Riverhead and Babylon (via tracks between Babylon and Hicksville) and also express trains between Floral Park and Jamaica and New York and Brooklyn. Another third track should facilitate express service on the Hempstead branch east of Floral Park."

It went on to recommend checks be made on passsengers transferring at the "Jamaica bottleneck." That's true today, too.