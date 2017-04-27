Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

IDA watchdogs

It’s likely going to take a lot of years and a lot of lawyers to sort out the consequences of Thursday morning’s revocation of the Green Acres Mall payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement.

But one thing should be clear immediately to industrial development agencies across Long Island: Taxpayers are watching closely, and they are very sensitive to deals that would bump up their property taxes to give business owners breaks on theirs.

In 2014, the Hempstead IDA approved a huge break for the mall in return for a $163 million renovation and expansion. But last year, when Valley Stream taxpayers saw their school property tax bills rise by as much as 12 percent, the deal came under public attack. The IDA says it is revoking the tax break because the mall owner, Macerich, won’t create and maintain the 3,000 jobs it promised and “grossly misstated” those numbers.

Macerich says the IDA has no legal authority to withdraw the breaks. It says the residential tax hikes were due to mistakes by the districts, not its deal, and the company will sue the IDA.

The changing political dynamics are making IDAs on Long Island a lot more cautious. Forces looking to develop the long-delayed “Superblock” residential and retail project in Long Beach are getting ready to take their third whack at tax relief, having failed to secure deals for a $129 million tax break in 2015 and a $109 million reduction last July.

The game may be over for officials who want to use IDAs to distribute political pork or reward a favored campaign donor. The elected officials who enable these IDA deals could pay at election time, and Hempstead Town officials don’t want to be the poster children for that new reality in 2017.

Lane Filler