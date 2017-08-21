Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Don’t be fooled by that Coliseum number

Artists at the renovated Nassau Coliseum brought in $18.8 million in gross ticket receipts in its first three months, according to a Newsday analysis — success that propelled the arena to the top of the Billboard charts for arenas of its size.

But most of that doesn’t boost Nassau County’s finances.

According to its lease with Nassau Events Center, which operates the Coliseum through its majority owner, Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, the county earns 8 percent of the arena’s revenue, plus 12.75 percent of parking and a $1.50 surcharge on each ticket.

But arena revenue isn’t equal to and often doesn’t even include ticket revenue, since often, promoters, agents and the artists themselves are the ones collecting the ticket sales revenue. Instead, the Coliseum’s revenue is often based on other pieces of the pie, like concessions, merchandise and anything else paid to Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment.

But built into the lease is a $4 million minimum rent to the county — revenue that’s guaranteed to the county no matter what the Coliseum brings in. County Executive Edward Mangano told The Point that the county never expected to pierce that minimum in the arena’s first year. He noted, too, that the county will receive an extra $1 million this year, since the New York Islanders won’t be playing six games at the Coliseum as the lease requires.

To earn more than the $4 million minimum, it’ll take a lot more arena revenue, which tends to rise when the Coliseum sells out, or hosts big names.

Occasionally, big-ticket entertainers could help boost the bottom line more directly, depending on their deals. Ticket sales from both Barbra Streisand, who brought in $3.1 million, and Billy Joel, who brought in $1.9 million, went to the entertainment company — so eight percent of those sales count toward the county’s revenue totals.

But it’ll likely take a regular series of Streisand performances to earn the county more than its $4 million minimum.

Paging Barbra!

Randi F. Marshall