Daily Point
Cuomo to the tower
Wednesday morning was Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s turn to visit with President-elect Donald Trump at his tower.
And like others before him, he exited to the bank of microphones in the lobby. Cuomo said his goal was to inform Trump about how some issues being discussed in Washington would affect New York. Cuomo told Trump that the end of deductions for state and local taxes would be devastating, as would having 3 million New Yorkers lose coverage under the Affordable Care Act.
They also talked about federal investments in New York infrastructure and using HUD to deal with the problem of homelessness in New York.
Reporters sought a personal angle, but Cuomo was not buying.
WCBS-TV’s Marcia Kramer asked whether the meeting was like two Queens boys talking about things, chewing the fat, or whether it was more adversarial.
That made Cuomo crack his first smile, but he didn’t want anyone to get the impression that he was a longtime chum of the builder-cum-politician.
“I don’t know what you mean by ‘two Queens boys chewing the fat.’ We didn’t chew the fat. We didn’t chew the fat in Queens. Maybe two people with Queens accents, but we never chewed the fat in Queens.”
Rita Ciolli
Talking Point
Let us leave!
What Long Islander hasn’t obsessed about the difficulty of getting off Long Island?
A poll from the Long Island Association and Siena College Research Institute asked more than 700 Long Islanders about solutions.
And Suffolk won. Or lost, depending on your point of view.
Sixty percent of those surveyed approved of a bridge over Long Island Sound from Suffolk County to Connecticut, while the nays outweighed the yeas, 48 to 46 percent, on a tunnel from Nassau to Westchester.
But Long Islanders most strongly supported more ways to fly away. Asked whether they would use Long Island MacArthur Airport more often if more airlines were based there, a whopping 76 percent said yes.
Michael Dobie
Pencil Point
Hold on tight
Inaugural Point
To the capital we go
New York’s GOP elite is dribbling into Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, but their schedule really gets moving Thursday.
Republicans are co-hosting three events with the Great American Alliance, a postelection incarnation of the Ed Rollins-helmed Great America PAC that raised $30 million to support Donald Trump and blasted the airwaves with ads.
The delegation is staying at the Loews Madison Hotel. On Thursday, it will have a breakfast there headlined by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.
The Great American Alliance inaugural gala is on Thursday evening, also at the hotel. Stars will include Gingrich; actors Jon Voight, Scott Baio, Stephen Baldwin and John Ratzenberger; country duo Big & Rich; country rapper Cowboy Troy; Rudy Giuliani; Ben Carson; Rep. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee; Sean Hannity, and more.
There also will be a New York Society Ball on Thursday night at the Fairmont Washington, D.C., hotel that is not put on by the GOP or the Great American Alliance. The black-tie event is sold out at $315 a ticket, but like the name says, it is primarily for society types.
The big-donor event — the one for those who contributed at least $1 million — will be a “candlelight dinner” at Union Station that will feature appearances by the president-elect and the vice president-elect and their wives. That’s where Suffolk County GOP chairman John Jay LaValle will be hanging out in black tie — not because he donated big bucks, but at the special invitation of Trump for delivering some of the highest vote totals of any county in the nation.
Lane Filler and Rita Ciolli
