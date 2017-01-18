Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Daily Point Cuomo to the tower Wednesday morning was Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s turn to visit with President-elect Donald Trump at his tower. And like others before him, he exited to the bank of microphones in the lobby. Cuomo said his goal was to inform Trump about how some issues being discussed in Washington would affect New York. Cuomo told Trump that the end of deductions for state and local taxes would be devastating, as would having 3 million New Yorkers lose coverage under the Affordable Care Act. They also talked about federal investments in New York infrastructure and using HUD to deal with the problem of homelessness in New York. Reporters sought a personal angle, but Cuomo was not buying. WCBS-TV’s Marcia Kramer asked whether the meeting was like two Queens boys talking about things, chewing the fat, or whether it was more adversarial. That made Cuomo crack his first smile, but he didn’t want anyone to get the impression that he was a longtime chum of the builder-cum-politician. “I don’t know what you mean by ‘two Queens boys chewing the fat.’ We didn’t chew the fat. We didn’t chew the fat in Queens. Maybe two people with Queens accents, but we never chewed the fat in Queens.” Rita Ciolli

Talking Point Let us leave! What Long Islander hasn’t obsessed about the difficulty of getting off Long Island? A poll from the Long Island Association and Siena College Research Institute asked more than 700 Long Islanders about solutions. And Suffolk won. Or lost, depending on your point of view. Sixty percent of those surveyed approved of a bridge over Long Island Sound from Suffolk County to Connecticut, while the nays outweighed the yeas, 48 to 46 percent, on a tunnel from Nassau to Westchester. But Long Islanders most strongly supported more ways to fly away. Asked whether they would use Long Island MacArthur Airport more often if more airlines were based there, a whopping 76 percent said yes. Michael Dobie

Pencil Point Hold on tight