Cartoons: Clinton vs. Trump debate
Upload Photo
Cartoonists respond to the presidential debates between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
Capture the cuteness of your pets dressed for Halloween Meet the 69 Siemens semifinalists from LI Scariest haunted houses to visit on LI Promotions, new hires and jobs on LI 37 things only Long Islanders would understand Garden City vs. Bellmore Merrick District girls swimming Northport vs. Whitman girls soccer Miller Place vs. Sayville boys soccer Massapequa High School homecoming See what LIers are up to this fall Long Island high school cheerleaders then and now See how 150 Long Islanders shed up to 320 lbs.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.