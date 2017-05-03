Anne Michaud Anne Michaud is the interactive editor for Newsday Opinion. email twitter

HIGHLIGHTS The repeal bill would pull funding from Planned Parenthood for birth control and lifesaving cancer screenings. It would impose a nationwide ban on private insurance coverage of abortion.

Washington is having another whirl with repealing and replacing Obamacare.

Lost in much of the news coverage about concessions to the Freedom Caucus and amassing the magic number of 216 House votes is this: This legislation is every bit as devastating to women’s health care as the previous version.

The new House effort would eliminate the Essential Health Benefits covered by the Affordable Care Act, including maternity and newborn care. The repeal bill would pull funding from Planned Parenthood for birth control and lifesaving cancer screenings. It would impose a nationwide ban on private insurance coverage of abortion.

“This latest attempt at a health care plan lacks an important component for women — health care,” said Robin Chappelle Golston, president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood Empire State Acts, which represents Planned Parenthood in New York. “They say there is no war on women, but this sure looks like one.”

No kidding. Before Congress could agree to an omnibus spending bill this week to keep the government running, Democrats pushed to get rid of a GOP rider that, according to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, would have undermined a woman’s right to reproductive health.

The continued government-sponsored enthusiasm for pregnancy has begun to look like a chapter out of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The 1985 Margaret Atwood novel, recently made into a Hulu series, is set in an imaginary totalitarian future in which fertile women are required to bear children to repopulate the nation.

The moves from Washington should light a fire under the New York State Legislature to pass bills shoring up basic health care for this state’s families. It’s worth emphasizing this truth: If women don’t have control over their own reproductive biology, they will no longer be free.

“It’s been a difficult time,” Golston said of the Trump era. However, “it’s a positive time in terms of people who’ve been activated who were not active before.”

That includes Long Islanders, who have assembled at more than 65 events and demonstrations since the November election to fight for protecting reproductive rights and access to reproductive health care including contraception coverage. Planned Parenthood in Nassau County has nearly doubled its email list, to 15,000. Suffolk County figures were not readily available.

In New York, state lawmakers are trying to erect a bulwark against Washington action, but those efforts are in limbo. Two bills that passed the State Assembly are awaiting action in the State Senate. One is the Reproductive Health Act, which would strengthen New York law to allow abortion after 24 weeks if the fetus is no longer living or the mother’s health or life is at risk. That’s consistent with Roe v. Wade, which New York law predates.

The odds of the Senate passing the RHA are dismal. However, a second bill that would protect contraception coverage, the Comprehensive Contraception Coverage Act, may have a shot. Golston said that Senate Democrats and the Independent Democratic Conference support it, and that Republican Sen. Elaine Phillips of Great Neck has been “helpful.” Phillips’ office confirmed that she would vote for the CCCA.

Originally proposed by state Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman, the bill may be blocked by the State Senate majority coalition from coming to the floor for a vote.

They should think carefully before crushing a bill that would serve as a backstop if the Trump administration sabotages Obamacare and delivers on his promise to starve Planned Parenthood of federal funds.

Anne Michaud is the interactive editor for Newsday Opinion.