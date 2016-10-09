Lane Filler Lane Filler is a member of the Newsday editorial board. He came to Long Island in 2010. email twitter

Trump cannot be chastened, no matter how wrong he is. He can not or will not moderate his tone.

Maybe the campaign motto ought to be “Trump 2016: You ain’t seen nothing yet.” Because Donald Trump has never met a bar for spectacle or outrage that he cannot hurtle over, including the high levels he sets himself.

It never stops getting more unfocused, more ineffective and more offensive.

Sunday night Trump unleashed the madness with a news conference a few hours before the second presidential debate, responding to an election suddenly focused on the sexual behavior of powerful men, and reeling from a 2005 tape released Friday on which Trump bragged about grabbing the genitals of women powerless to stop him. In that context, an argument can be made that Paula Jones, Kathleen Willey and Juanita Broaddrick have a place in the conversation, and their presence at the news conference made sense.

Trump’s news conference just hours before the debate in St. Louis was both a grotesquerie and a message to anyone who thought he might be chastened by the week’s events into moderating his response and tone.

The three women previously accused former president Bill Clinton of varying degrees of sexual assault, and the idea that Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton has attacked and demonized them is an article of faith among many Trump supporters, although there’s never been any evidence she did any of them any harm.

You cannot make that case about Kathy Shelton. Shelton was 12 years old in 1975 when she was allegedly raped by Thomas Alfred Taylor in Arkansas.

Hillary Clinton, then 27, represented Taylor as part of a legal aid clinic for the indigent. Taylor pleaded down to unlawful fondling of a minor and ended up serving less than a year in jail.

Shelton’s inclusion in the event was horrible, not just because she so clearly seemed uncomfortable and out of her depth, but also because the Trump people seem to imply that Taylor deserved no legal defense, and Clinton should be penalized for providing him a strong one. Both ideas are in complete conflict with our system of justice.

The first 40 minutes of the debate, when he tried to deflect accusations about the video with the idea that the Islamic State and Bill Clinton are both a lot worse, were disheartening, frightening and childish.

Trump cannot be chastened, no matter how wrong he is.

He cannot or will not moderate his tone. And what seems to matter to the New York billionaire more than anything else is a towering need to have the last, loudest word.

Trump made that clear early in the debate when he could not stop interrupting Clinton or making the childish accusation that the moderators were against him. His manner toward her was both menacing and bullying.

By 9:40 p.m. the talk seemed to have turned mostly away from accusations about his taped missteps on sex and toward policy.

Perhaps the turn in this election thus far is that for the first time refocusing the conversation toward policy, a huge weakness of Trump’s, was to his advantage.

At least in comparison to a focus on character and personality.

This post will be updated after the debate concludes.