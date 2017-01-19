Lane Filler Lane Filler is a member of the Newsday editorial board. He came to Long Island in 2010. email twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. — For years John King was vilified by teachers unions as a man who wanted to undermine public education, was obsessed with testing and ignored student needs and teacher input.

New York State Teachers United called for his resignation in 2014, when King was commissioner of the state Department of Education. And in 2015, NYSUT asked members to call the White House to oppose King’s appointment as secretary of education, calling him an “ideologue.”

Mostly, it wasn’t fair or true. King was far from perfect, and the rollout he oversaw of new Common Core standards and new curriculums was a disaster. Parents, students and teachers were not properly prepared.

But those problems have largely been fixed. The curriculums now match the standards and many teachers say both are appropriate. What earned King the lasting ire of the teachers union was the state system he implemented that judged educators partially based on student scores on standardized tests and that eventually led to 50 percent of Long Island students opting out of those tests, and King’s support for public charter schools.

This week is King’s last in the job, as Donald Trump takes over the White House and as his Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos prepares to take over the department. In an interview Thursday, as King spoke about his life, his beliefs on education and what he’d like to see happen going forward, one thing became clear.

King was often accused of never having attended public school, taught in a public school, run a public school or put his kids in public school. In fact, he has attended, taught and run a public school, and his daughters attend public schools.

DeVos, though, has never worked in any school, and neither she nor her kids have ever attended a public school.

King was often painted as a supporter of for-profit charters and an enemy of traditional schools. But what he actually believes in is “public charter schools as labs for excellence overseen with strong accountability, places where great methods and outcomes can be created, then duplicated in traditional schools.” King, who lost both parents by age 12, says “the teachers I encountered in the New York City public schools saved my life.” And King opposes vouchers that would let students use public funding to attend private schools.

DeVos supports a huge expansion of both public and for-profit charter schools, as well as voucher programs.

Many of the things King promoted in New York and Washington that so roiled teachers unions make tremendous sense: Increased flexibility to let students take AP courses via the internet, for instance, in districts where that course is not offered is a wonderful idea for students who need access to AP courses, even if it does cost union jobs. Tougher tests for teacher certification will help make sure they’re better prepared. And yes, teachers should be held somewhat accountable for the competency of their students on standardized tests that measure year-over-year growth.

But NYSUT and educators all over the country have fought sensible innovations in education with the kind of stubborn intransigence that infuriates voters. It’s rage at that kind of maddening bureaucracy that, in part, got Trump elected.

And Trump nominated DeVos, driving educators into a foaming rage.

It would almost be funny if the joke were on teachers unions. But since the joke is likely to be on students instead, it’s just sad.

Lane Filler is a member of Newsday’s editorial board.