Mark Chiusano Mark Chiusano is a member of the Newsday and amNew York editorial board. email twitter

Protesters in Washington were peaceful and large for much of the morning, with some pockets of dissent turning more tense as the day wore on.

A little after 2 p.m. at the intersection of K and 12th streets, protesters and police faced off, with officers using what appeared to be concussion or flash grenades after demonstrators lobbed objects.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

People in the group say some protesters broke police car windows. Earlier, a block or two away, a Starbucks and a Bank of American branch were vandalized. The police response, in turn, is now more aggressive, with armored National Guard vehicles appearing on the scene.

The crowd is characterized by a large diversity of signs and opinions. Signs proclaim “we are the 99%“ and “stop the war on Black America.”

Some were chanting “No Trump, no KKK” while others periodically urge other demonstrators to be peaceful and not to run.

Two young men with Donald Trump hats wandered on the edge of the crowd, and didn’t interact with protesters. Another waded in further and said “he’s your president” as protesters continued the KKK chant.

This was featured in The Point, the editorial board's daily newsletter for insiders. To subscribe, click here.