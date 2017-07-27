Randi Marshall is a member of the Newsday and amNew York editorial board.
Those anxiously awaiting the state’s request for proposals for the valuable state land adjacent to Belmont Park might not have to wait much longer.
A savvy Point source told us the state’s Franchise Oversight Board, comprised of appointees by the governor, the state Senate, and the state Assembly, likely will be shown the document on Friday. Assuming the board gives its go-ahead, the request could be made public as early as Monday. Another source confirmed,“I’m hearing it’s imminent.”
The drafters of the RFP, Empire State Development, would not confirm the news. A spokeswoman would only say that officials were “continuing to finalize an RFP for the site.”
Why is this so important? It’s likely the New York Islanders will be one of the Belmont bidders, as the team hopes to partner with developers who would build a new hockey arena at the site.
And there are bidders now making their way to the starting gate.
Comments
