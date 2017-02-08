A Trump supporter waits outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19, 2017, on the eve of Inauguration Day.

THE BOTTOM LINE This country and this generation of voters must pay our bills and not sit around having dorm-room debates on philosophy and injustice. I voted for Trump because we can’t afford another president we simply like; we need one who does something.

My views on most issues are not fashionable or attractive to the mainstream media, Hollywood celebrities, educators or Democrats.

I am weary of lectures about what values I should have and how insensitive I am. I am tired of being “guilted” for having a job, finding a way to live comfortably and having a practical sense of priority on global warming. I make choices and decisions based on what can be done and what I can pay for, not on what is said or promised. I don’t carry signs, chant, dress up in clever costumes, vandalize or wear pink hats.

I work, and I worry about who pays the tab. My voice has not counted for years, but we have long since passed the point where that is even relevant. The injustice now is that this country has already spent so much money and incurred so much debt that the bill will fall to our grandchildren. My view is that this country does not have the right to spend future taxpayers’ money without their consent.

I can accept a view that women have a right to have an abortion, but I don’t want government to pay for them. I understand that Democrats feel the need to atone for their party’s defense of slavery before the Civil War, opposition to reconstruction immediately after the Civil War and support of Southern racial segregation until the 1960s, but I don’t want my grandchildren’s money spent trying to make this right. I welcome any immigrant who can contribute, pay taxes and obey our laws, but I don’t want to pay to support those who can’t.

But all that doesn’t matter. My grandchildren should make these choices themselves, not the current collection of Washington and state government politicos who use my taxes to make empty speeches and buy votes in the next election. Balance the budgets and pay off state and federal debt first. And then we can have all the empty values-centered debates about which cause du jour we want to throw money at.

It seems that the outcome of the last election is understood only by people like me. Frankly, I don’t like Donald Trump either. He is arrogant, careless with what he says, overly competitive and insensitive.

I voted for Trump because he was the alternative to letting a collection of free spenders, organizers, race baiters, intellectuals, tree huggers and professional value arbitrators continue to spend our grandchildren’s money.

So, go ahead - rage, riot, demonstrate, burn, dress up, march, protest, pout, sing, make speeches, resist, vandalize and denounce me as much as you want.

I am deplorable, and I am happier with my vote every day.

Jeff Bust lives in Frankfort, Ill. He wrote this for the Chicago Tribune.