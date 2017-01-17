Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!
Daily Point
A closer look
At first, the photos seem to show a Trump Tower meeting no different from any other. There’s President-elect Donald Trump accompanied by, in this case, Martin Luther King III, son of the civil rights legend. They shake hands as they emerge from an elevator, and, in what has become a ritual, MLK III speaks to the cameras assembled in the lobby.
But it’s the man in the red tie, just behind them, to whom New Yorkers should pay attention.
That’s Long Island developer Scott Rechler, who knows Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, through real estate industry ties. He arranged the meeting between Trump and MLK III. Here’s what they discussed.
Randi F. Marshall
Talking Point
New job for Israel
Steve Israel isn’t wasting any time on the sidelines. He just made it official that he will appear on CNN as a political commentator. Israel is one of nine additions CNN announced at midday Tuesday.
The former member of Congress said his compensation from CNN is “modest” and that he expects to be on the air several times a week. CNN is sending him to Donald Trump’s inauguration. “I hope to provide a realistic, behind-the-scenes perspective on the relationship between the new administration and Congress,” Israel told The Point.
At the same time, Israel is building a new LIU Global Institute at Long Island University’s campus in Brookville, and he’s finishing a second novel. Reviews of 2014’s “The Global War on Morris” said Israel’s writing is “hilarious” and “skewers Washington bureaucrats.”
Can we expect the same on CNN?
Anne Michaud
Pencil Point
Oath to tweet
Quick Points
Welcome to the big top
— Nassau Coliseum will host the final show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus, without the famous elephants. No, that doesn’t mean Republican politicians won’t be there.
-- So who is the bigger headache for congressional Republicans who want to repeal and replace Obamacare — Democrats, who will not cooperate in an override, or GOP President-elect Donald Trump, who wants health care for “everybody”?
-- Donald Trump’s incoming national security spokeswoman, Monica Cowley, stepped down from her post after facing plagiarism charges regarding a 2012 book she wrote and her PhD dissertation. In her case, past was prologue: Her book title was “What the (Bleep) Just Happened” and her 2000 dissertation’s heading was “Clearer Than Truth...”
-- Biloxi, Mississippi, announced on social media it would be closed Monday for Great Americans Day, which the City Council in 1985 renamed the day set aside to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Funny, Biloxi is not celebrating Great Saints Day in March or Great Explorers Day in October.
-- Public voting has begun for a new set of Monopoly game pieces. Hasbro accused Vladimir Putin of hacking the election on behalf of the battleship.
Michael Dobie
