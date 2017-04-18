THE BOTTOM LINE As is the case in any election, a lot can change in 24 hours. And right now, Republicans and Democrats are hoping something breaks their way.

Tuesday’s special election in Georgia’s 6th District is important. The losers will want to play down the significance of what occurs, and the winners will want to overreach.

The fact is, both parties are heavily invested in this race, and the outcome will matter. If Democrats win, their victory will speak to and embolden the intensity of their radical, left-wing, anti-Trump supporters. And if Republicans pull through, it will confirm that the GOP was organized and able to maintain control over traditionally red districts in the age of the “resistance.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Until now, the Democrats have succeeded only in making a lot of noise. They’ve gathered around a cluster of campus liberals, Black Lives Matter agitators and the likes of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in order to capture the reins of government with pledges of more regulations and benefits from Washington. They shouldn’t be taken seriously, but if Democrats win tomorrow, the new left’s platform of resistance will be emboldened. They will have learned that the loudest voice wins.

But if Republicans win Tuesday, the victory will speak to the party’s ability to lead, organize and maintain what has traditionally been ours — even during tumultuous and unpredictable times. If Republicans lose, however, excuses will be made to suggest that the field was fragmented and nearly impossible for a GOP candidate to win. But we can’t just blame the process. Either way, there will be lessons that should be taken to heart.

Regardless of the outcome Tuesday, the result of the special election will be significant. In politics, elections are the only way we can really keep score; everything else is just talk.

For Democrats, a win will act as a referendum against President Donald Trump. The party’s activist base will tout the win across the country as a symbol of dissatisfaction with the president. A win for Republicans, however, will signify that the Trump presidency is clearly meeting the party’s expectations and that under the president’s leadership, the GOP is organized, in control and stronger than the wave of new-left resistance.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

As is the case in any election, a lot can change in 24 hours. And right now, Republicans and Democrats are hoping something breaks their way.