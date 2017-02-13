THE BOTTOM LINE According to Careercast.com’s Jobs Rated report, weighing such factors as stress, income and future, being a journalist was rated among 2016’s worst job in America (taxi driver and pest-control worker also made the bottom 10).

Hate your job? Looking to hop into another field? Think twice before you consider hopping into mine.

According to Careercast.com’s Jobs Rated report, weighing such factors as stress, income and future, being a journalist was rated among 2016’s worst job in America (taxi driver and pest-control worker also made the bottom 10).

Why do I get the feeling the 2017 list will have a new No. 1: media flack for President Donald Trump. Yes, I’m talking about you, Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer.

Fresh out of the gate, White House Press Secretary Spicer was sent out on a kamikaze “Are you going to believe your lying eyes or what we tell you?” mission. He scolded the media for reporting Trump’s inaugural crowds were significantly smaller than President Barack Obama’s.

When reporters said it was simply the truth, Spicer said aerial photos of the event were “intentionally framed . . . to minimize the enormous support that had gathered on the National Mall.” Yes, yooge crowds! Except they weren’t.

Soon after, Spicer bent himself into a pretzel trying to defend Trump’s claim that he lost the popular vote because “3 to 5 million voted illegally.” Once again, zero evidence of this. Spicer sweated it out, repeatedly batting back reporters’ challenges before bolting offstage.

Meanwhile, Trump senior adviser Conway has been scrambling around on Sunday news shows, trying to make her boss’ latest nutty, self-serving utterances seem normal. Why did Trump ask attendees at the National Prayer Breakfast to pray for Arnold Schwarzenegger and higher “New Celebrity Apprentice” ratings? Um, it would create more jobs?

Even Conway, who this week got in trouble after touting Ivanka Trump’s brand from the White House, admits it’s not easy. Before the election, she approved of her portrayal by Kate McKinnon on “Saturday Night Live” as someone putting out fires in a “Kellyanne Conway’s Day Off” sketch, saying McKinnon “nailed it.”

Conway has learned firsthand that speaking for politicians is a stressful, thankless job. She previously worked for presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who called Trump a “pathological liar.”

Now Conway’s the one who has to defend what she called the administration’s “alternative facts,” and is paying the price. She recently admitted to Fox News’ Chris Wallace that she “hasn’t slept in a month.”

Join the crowd.

Playwright Mike Vogel blogs at newyorkgritty.net.