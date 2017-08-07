Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Daily Point

Game of thrones, Suffolk

Democrats raging against Suffolk County party leader Rich Schaffer because he isn’t loyal enough to their party’s cause of taking over the State Senate might find all his scheming a benefit this fall.

Sen. Phil Boyle, a Republican, is expected to resign his seat if he wins the GOP primary on Sept. 12 for Suffolk County sheriff. He would then be in a very comfortable spot, running on the GOP, Independence and Conservative lines against a weak Democratic nominee.

Such a move would then set up an off-year contest for a Senate seat that could determine the balance of power in the chamber. If so, the GOP plan is to turn to county Legis. Tom Cilmi. He would decline his nomination for another term in Hauppauge and shoot for Albany instead. And Democrats want Schaffer to get behind a strong candidate and make it a race.

However, what would happen if Boyle loses the GOP primary?

He is being challenged by Lawrence Zacarese, assistant chief of the Stony Brook University police, who has law enforcement support as well as support in the local GOP.

Zacarese is presenting just enough of a scare to Boyle that the senator did not resign, as expected, after he got the party nomination for sheriff. And there are some Republicans who might vote against Boyle just so he remains a senator.

If there is an upset and Zacarese wins the primary, Boyle is unlikely to give up a Senate seat just to run for sheriff on two minor party lines. The chatter is that Boyle has in his back pocket a deal to get the Democratic line from Schaffer. On the face of it, this should enrage Democrats and progressives.

If Boyle does not resign until after he wins the sheriff’s seat, however, it’s then up to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to decide when to call a special election in 2018.

So critics of Schaffer’s machinations might want to support giving the sheriff’s nomination to Boyle to encourage his early resignation and opening up the Senate seat. That is especially so if Cuomo gives Schaffer the green light to put up a strong candidate against Cilmi in a seat that seems increasingly winnable to them.

Rita Ciolli