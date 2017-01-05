Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Hearts on Heartland

The decision by Suffolk County’s planning commission to postpone for one month a vote on the Heartland Town Square project was a perfect metaphor for the progress of the massive project:

Nothing comes easy; it’s deja vu all over again, perpetually; and little is as it seems on the surface.

It might feel like Heartland has been kicking around for generations, but developer Jerry Wolkoff is only in his second decade of trying to push the mammoth project to the promised land. He purchased the old Pilgrim State property in Brentwood in 2002. It’s been nothing but serialized roadblocks since then, some caused by Wolkoff’s own temperament and some by concerns — some well-founded, some not — about the sheer size of his original $4 billion pitch for 9,000 apartments, 20,000 residents, and 4 million square feet of office and retail space.

And those concerns about traffic, density, strain on resources, and impact on the Brentwood school district — addressed in many studies, statements and findings — were aired yet again at Wednesday’s planning commission hearing.

The commission postponed its vote until Feb. 1, citing the need to further digest information before deciding whether to recommend that the Islip Town board grant Heartland a zoning change.

But insiders say the delay was really a nod to organized labor. Unions have always wanted a formal project labor agreement laying out wages and work conditions, while Wolkoff has been adamant about not granting one. Commission member Matt Chartrand, who is Islip Town’s representative as well as an official with the iron workers local, requested the delay because construction unions have scheduled a meeting with Wolkoff next week to make one last attempt to get some kind of agreement.

No matter what happens, Heartland seems likely to get the county recommendation. Then the project goes to Islip’s town board for final approval, and the battle lines will be drawn again.

Michael Dobie