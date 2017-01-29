THE BOTTOM LINE Trump is right to want to make it as difficult as possible for terrorists to enter the country. But he is denying reality when he says it is easy for refugees to come here.

President Donald Trump and his administration have every right to make a case to reduce the threat of terrorism by tightening procedures for allowing foreigners into the United States, and then to implement those new steps carefully and fairly.

That’s not what happened this weekend, when Trump only inflamed an already stressful situation.

Trump’s executive order to stop refugees and people from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States is confusing, arbitrary and overreaching. It was enforced hastily and likely illegally, creating chaos at airports here and abroad. It bypassed processes necessary for the effective functioning of government.

It also achieved an unintended irony: A president and administration that have made the country’s safety one of their top priorities might well have accomplished the opposite. The biggest consequence of this fiasco is not what happened to the 200 or so people detained at U.S. airports, or even the greater number left in limbo overseas. It’s how the rest of the world now looks at America.

What are others to think when the new policy ensnares a doctor in the internal medicine residency program at the renowned Cleveland Clinic? An interpreter who worked for the U.S. military in Iraq for more than 10 years? A PhD student in linguistics at Stony Brook University? Husband-and-wife green-card holders, both disabled, ages 88 and 83?

The potential damage is far-reaching. Our military personnel operating in dangerous places overseas are more at risk of not getting the cooperation they need from local residents. Research at American universities that has been a source of knowledge and global innovation is threatened. International business is affected, as are U.S. bids to host the Olympic Games in 2024 and 2026. This bungled exercise is now an expression of intolerance, a calling card for Islamic State recruitment. And if there ever were a time for heightened worry about homegrown terrorists harboring grudges about America’s treatment of Muslims, it is now.

Denying entry to people with valid visas when they started their travel likely is illegal. Banning all green card holders from returning is flat out wrong, and White House chief of staff Reince Priebus seemed on Sunday to be walking that back in the face of growing Republican opposition, saying now that they will be allowed back in to the country. Adding to the uncertainty surrounding Trump’s order: Its text was not promptly released.

Trump and chief strategist Stephen Bannon have been so focused on the bulldozer optics of their first 100 days that they have ignored critical processes. In this case, they reportedly bypassed at least three departments — Justice, State and Homeland Security — and did not notify our allies, creating unnecessary havoc and harm.

Trump is right to want to make it as difficult as possible for terrorists to enter the country. But he is denying reality when he says it is easy for refugees to come here. The vetting process already involves multiple agencies and takes up to two years. Permission once granted cannot be arbitrarily snatched away. That betrays our procedures and our ideals. Trump would be wise to surround himself with fewer ideologues and more people who understand the process of governing so the unintended consequences we saw this weekend can be avoided.

Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican from Ohio, got it right when he said this extreme vetting proposal was not well-vetted and that Congress and federal agency heads should be involved in the process. Trump has to get this right.

Sometimes in trying shock the system, you end up harming yourself as well.