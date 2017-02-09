The near-incomprehensible change in the weather over the last two days is proof that the national political arena isn’t the only phenomenon giving us whiplash.

From shirtsleeves to snow squalls, Long Island got a full dose of Mother Nature’s meteorological moodiness. And when the snow stopped and the winds died down, we all could tell ourselves:

We got lucky.

The good fortune of Thursday’s onslaught was that it arrived before the morning rush and forecast well before that. Both allowed for proper preparations and lots of good decisions by officials and families and commuters. Schools closed and people largely stayed home and off the roads, although hundreds of stranded motorists did need to be rescued. Still, plows were out early and able to do the needed work, thanks largely to everyone who heeded advisories. It all validated Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s decision to keep the Long Island Expressway open for those who did need to travel.

Long Island Rail Road service was slowed but not stopped, although those who relied on bus service had a hard time finding one. And Cuomo set a good example for local employers by telling all nonessential state employees on Long Island to go home early, before the evening rush.

Long Island looked beautiful in its blanket of white, but some trees did fall and take out power lines, and some of the many drivers who got stuck clogged the Long Island Expressway’s on and off ramps. That’s a problem. Mother Nature — and official warnings — deserve respect.

The best outcome is when the change in the weather is the only thing that is known to be extreme. — The editorial board