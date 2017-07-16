This originally appeared in Newsday on July 21, 1969. It is being reprinted this weekend as a Newsday Classic Edition.

For All Men … Everywhere

They’ve made it!

And all of us have been with them. Traveling together, every step of the way. Blasting off from earth in a gigantic cloud of orange flame; soaring silently through the blackness of space; landing gently on the rugged, gray lunar surface; walking for the first time across the landscape of another world. Men everywhere have seen and heard and shared this epic journey.

They’ve made it!

And what an adventure. What an indelible moment in human history. Long after July 20, 1969, has slipped into the past, the day will be emblazoned on the signposts of time as one of man’s crowning achievements, a supreme test of his intellect and courage, a brilliant tribute to his unyielding quest for knowledge and the limitless reach of his spirit.

They’ve made it!

And we have lived to see the dawning of the interplanetary age. Man has slipped the bonds of earth and established a beachhead upon the distant shores of space. Only his imagination can envision and only fantasy can describe what lies beyond this beginning. First to the moon, thence to the planets and eventually to the stars, man will go where he can. For he is an unrelenting explorer.

The editorial that appeared in Newsday after the moon landing in 1969. Photo Credit: Newsday Archive The editorial that appeared in Newsday after the moon landing in 1969. Photo Credit: Newsday Archive

They’ve made it!

And from the moon, the gallant men who stand outside our world gaze at a shining, spinning ball of blue and white, a beacon of life and hope, an oasis in the eternal void. So far away, and yet they can see so clearly what man on earth has never seen – this is one globe, one earth, one world. “All nations and kindreds and people and tongues,” man’s unity is in his home on earth.

They’ve made it!

And in their triumph we see what man is and what he can do when his talents and his resources are mobilized to reach the impossible goal. Conquest of space tells man not that he is neglecting his own planet but that there are no impossible dreams on earth. Our journey to the moon reminds us that the world’s ills will bend to man’s purpose if he will mobilize his energies to match his desires.

They’ve made it!

And with admiration for their courage and confidence in their skill, we join with all men everywhere in wishing America’s astronauts a safe, smooth journey back to earth.