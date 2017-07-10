Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Behind those Peter King ads

When a liberal advocacy group funded by Local 1199 of the Service Employees International Union health care workers and the Greater New York Hospital Association takes out a huge ad to thank GOP Rep. Peter King for his continued opposition to a bill he voted for in the House and cannot vote on in the Senate, you know the debate is getting complicated.

Newsday.com featured digital ads and Sunday’s Newsday carried a full-page ad from the Healthcare Education Project organization thanking King for his announced opposition to the Senate’s version of “repeal and replace.” That opposition could get King in hot water with his party, and some voters in his district.

In an interview, King told The Point, “I said when I voted for the AHCA in the House that I had serious questions about it, and if it came back from the Senate without improving, I would vote against it . . . It just did not do enough for pre-existing conditions, and it cut way too much from Medicaid. Now, it seems like they did improve the pre-existing conditions part, but the Medicaid cuts have gotten even worse. A good bill is getting further away, not closer.”

King said what’s being portrayed as an overhaul of our health care system is really just a huge Medicaid cut, and he thinks the effects of such a cut on New York’s residents, hospitals and job market would be disastrous. He said polling shows just over 50 percent of voters in his district want Obamacare repealed and replaced, but only about 30 percent support the current Republican plans.

Those numbers have led King to believe that the answer is bipartisan debate and an overhaul that preserves what needs preserving, like the Medicaid expansion, but fixes what the GOP says ails the system, like the inability to sell insurance across state lines.

King said he heard Friday from the hospital association that the ads saying he has the organization’s back were going to run. The ad lets everyone know the hospitals and the health care workers have his.

Lane Filler