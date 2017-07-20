Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Daily Point Bellone gets a laugh Parachute journalism has it flaws. A reporter unfamiliar with a foreign country or the culture of region drops in suddenly to file a dispatch that provides a distorted or uninformed view. National publications trying to cover local politics are prone to this, as found in a recent story in the New Republic magazine titled “How Andrew Cuomo Keeps the Left in Check.” The piece explores why progressives in New York don’t mount a primary challenge to him in 2018. Hint: That he harasses and one-ups everyone “with the potential to energize the left.” The article concludes that this why Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman, former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara “and rising stars, like Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone” aren’t making noises about a run. Bellone said he found the piece “pretty funny” when The Point spoke to him before Wednesday’s Long Island Association luncheon in Woodbury, where he would later take the podium to praise Cuomo. “I’m going to challenge him from the left, no less,” said a grinning Bellone, whose county went for Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton last year. Rita Ciolli

Talking Point A tale of two sales tax revenues The recent announcement that both Nassau and Suffolk counties saw increases in sales tax revenue for the first half of this year compared with the same period in 2016 is unquestionably good news for county coffers. But just how positive is it for the counties’ deficit-burdened budgets? That depends not on how revenue compares with last year, but how it measures up against what was budgeted. Nassau County, which collected about $1.1 billion in sales tax in 2016, reported a six-month collection up 2.6 percent over last year. According to county officials, if that trend holds up for the second half of 2017, sales tax will bring in about $29 million more than in 2016, but that will mean a surplus of only $12 million. The other $17 million in increased tax revenue was already anticipated. And it’s a drop in the bucket because Nassau’s projected budget deficit for 2017 is in excess of $100 million. Suffolk County, which collected about $1.35 billion a year in sales tax in 2016, reported a six-month collection up 4.16 percent over last year. According to county officials, if that trend holds up for the second half of the year, the total increase will be about $56 million, which will mean a surplus of about $37 million. Suffolk, too, anticipated an increase in 2017, budgeting $19 million in new money. Suffolk’s projected budget deficit for 2017 is approximately $160 million. So Long Island’s economy is doing well, and both counties are doing better than in 2016, and better than they expected. This is good news — if not big news when compared to the size of the problems. Lane Filler

Pencil Point Artist at work Tune in here to watch Matt Davies draw Friday’s editorial cartoon live for a Facebook audience. Ask questions in the comments section and Davies will answer them as he sketches.