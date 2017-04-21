A good down payment for clean water
There’s great news in the state budget for everyone who uses water: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the legislature agreed to a big infusion of funding — $2.5 billion — to repair our public water systems [“Budget highlights,” News, April 12].
While President Donald Trump talks about a massive privatization scheme for our nation’s ailing infrastructure, Albany lawmakers showed real leadership by providing this money to meet our clean-water needs. This funding is a good down payment, but New York needs a sustained commitment to safe public water for all. A permanent source of funding is needed to replace lead lines, repair septic systems, and maintain infrastructure to ensure that New York’s water is pure, affordable and accessible.
Eric Weltman, Brooklyn
Editor’s note: The writer is a senior organizer for the advocacy group Food & Water Watch.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.