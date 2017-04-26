LGBT group dissed Reagan in 2012

Newsday was right to point out the disrespect shown the White House portrait of Hillary Clinton by Kid Rock, Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent [“Clinton deserves Trump apology,” Editorial, April 22].

However, this is not the first time this has been done. Back in June 2012, President Barack Obama invited members of an LGBT activist group to the White House for a reception. Some took turns taking photos of themselves giving the middle finger to the portrait of former President Ronald Reagan.

I believe the editorial board should give the same admonishment to that group and demand an apology from those who started the display of disrespect.

Robert Buetti, Bay Shore

Girls should wear helmets for lacrosse

Regarding helmets for girls playing lacrosse, I have two words — ’bout time [“Helmets optional,” News, April 2].

Vincent O’Neill, Massapequa Park

Newsday reprint is a trip back in time

Just a quick note to express my thanks for the classic edition, Newsday’s latest initiative [April 23].

I found reading the Newsday edition from April 22, 1964, extremely entertaining, informative and heart-tugging, all at the same time.

Knowing that my parents, no longer with me in this world, read that issue back in 1964 provided me with such tender memories. Between the news of the day, local articles, and sports — not to mention ads from clothing and grocery stores — Sunday morning was just glorious.

To whoever thought of reprinting 50-plus-year-old newspapers, thank you!

Laura McLean,Huntington Station

Davies scores with N. Korea cartoon

Once again, Newsday political cartoonist Matt Davies displays his hatred of all things Trump, leading him unwittingly on to something [“Clouding the issue,” Opinion, April 18].

His cartoon suggesting that North Korea’s nuclear bomb threat is just a diversion clouding that real threat to humanity — President Donald Trump’s tax returns — is actually quite funny.

Bill Petry, Islip

Rich donors wield too much political power

I read “Donating at home with little success” [News, April 16], which detailed the substantial contributions that Long Island billionaire Robert Mercer has made to the campaigns of various political candidates.

It seems unreasonable that anyone should be permitted to make such huge contributions to any political campaign. Each one of us gets one vote, but only a handful of individuals, like the Mercers, get to exert such disproportionate influence on our elections.

Yes, money in some sense is speech. Let us remember, however, that the Supreme Court has asserted over and over again that it is sometimes necessary and proper to place limits on our right to free speech. I certainly cherish that right. However, just as we limit speech that is slanderous, libelous, an incitement to riot, and so forth, it is reasonable that we do not allow billionaires to weaken our democracy through their excessive influence over elections.

The Supreme Court should reverse its terrible Citizens United decision. Our democracy is too important for us to allow billionaires to hijack it.

Robert and Rebekah Mercer have gone beyond simply donating to candidates with whom they agree. They seem to treat our government as if it is a corporation in which they own a substantial share.

Robert Marcus, Setauket

Editor’s note: The writer is on the Suffolk County Board of the New York Civil Liberties Union, located in Central Islip.

Stop no-bid contracts in Hempstead Village

The new government of Hempstead Village is following the same road that has gotten other GOP politicians indicted and convicted [“No-bid business,” News, April 19]. No-bid contracts and a lack of transparency are inappropriate. This not only costs the taxpayers, but displays cronyism at its worst.

Just because it was the practice of previous administrations is a poor excuse for continuing.

Judi Gardner, Huntington