Airlines and the indignities of travel

Be it for business or leisure, travel has unfortunately become more trauma than pleasure [“Slings, arrows of today’s air travel,” Editorial, April 12].

The growing list of indignities suffered at the hands of the overzealous Transportation Security Administration staff at airports is compounded by the airlines. The carriers’ universal objective is to maximize profitability by compromising standard service levels and even basic courtesies.

Appallingly, the latest episode of Chicago Department of Aviation police forcefully dragging a ticketed passenger out of a United Airlines plane is beyond the pale. Thanks to the vibrant social media that made it possible to have this video clip of the airline’s unacceptable behavior, thousands have voiced their outrage.

Atul M. Karnik, Woodside

Go buy an airline ticket.

The airline will sell you a very expensive ticket, charge you for leg room and for bringing luggage. If your bag weighs more than 50 pounds, you’ll pay more for it.

Airlines charge for everything today. Some airlines even add a fee for booking with a live person rather than online. With all this, the airlines are still allowed to overbook. And as we have seen, they can physically drag you off the plane. The good news is, there’s no charge for being dragged off the plane.

How does our government allow the airlines to do what they want and then charge us extra? It’s time for passengers to have true rights. To get from coast to coast, taking a plane is not a luxury, but a necessity.

Mitchell Ostrover, Glen Cove

Everyone misses the point about the passenger who was dragged from a United Airlines plane. The airline’s rapacity caused this deplorable situation.

There is no need for airlines to overbook. Ticketed passengers who change or cancel their plans often pay a hefty penalty. The airlines never lose.

It’s about time for Congress to prohibit U.S. carriers from overbooking.

David Duchatellier, Elmont

Newsday comments on how offensive it is to pay more for extra leg room, food, etc., on a flight. Airlines are businesses that, like all of us, have had to do more with less. The only thing that has changed is the belief that we deserve more, and we now have the video to prove it.

Most airlines have a contract of carriage that you must agree to when you book a flight. Being involuntarily bumped is one of the terms. In the United Airlines incident, the airline was attempting to transport employees to avoid canceling another flight and inconveniencing hundreds of other passengers.

I don’t know anyone who would behave the way this doctor did when asked to leave the plane!

Pat Tafuro,Bayville