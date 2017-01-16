The word separation has recently taken on a life of its own as our nation has become more divided than ever on every issue imaginable [“America’s task: Heal divisions,” Opinion, Jan. 12]. As Americans, we’ve always had strong opinions, since we have the privilege of living in a democracy, but somehow things seem different now.
Everywhere I go, I hear people talking about the profound separation among Americans. It has an ominous tone. How do we reconcile?
Somehow we must become one again. Unification is what has kept us strong in the past and respected by many nations throughout the world. We will appear weak and vulnerable to our allies and enemies if we do not resolve this.
It’s imperative that we find a way to stay united as Americans, regardless of our personal political philosophies.
Maureen King Cassidy, Oyster Bay
Comments
