Boy Scouts inspire

with transgender

The Boy Scouts of America have taken a stand on the distinctions of gender and sex [“Scouts’ new take on gender,” News, Jan. 31].

In doing so, the organization has taken a leadership role in what is a current and contentious issue. Should individuals, in this case young boys, be held to the biological designation of male or female on a birth certificate or be permitted to identify as a different gender? The Scouts have decided that gender identification is now acceptable and valid.

Within just four years, the Boy Scouts have broken new ground to allow openly gay youth and leaders and, now, transgender children to participate in this venerable and respected organization.

The Boy Scouts have truly become modern leaders among men — and women — in this era of increasing diversity.

Victor Caliman South Huntington

Trump, tweets and

immigration policy

Since President Donald Trump’s election, many Long Island immigrants have been living in terror of deportation [“Uniting their voices against restriction,” News, Feb. 2]. Deportations could result in families and communities being ripped apart, businesses losing critical employees, and consumers finding themselves unable to obtain services of all kinds that have been provided by taxpaying, immigrant workers.

I call upon the Suffolk County Legislature and sheriff to follow the legal guidance offered by New York State Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman to limit participation and cooperation with federal immigration officials.

A majority of Suffolk residents voted for Trump, but do we really want the chaos his policies will cause?

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Frances Whittelsey Huntington

n

There is only one question to ask those who support the un-American edict banning refugees. “How many of you would be here if your grandparents, or parents were denied entry because they came from Nazi Germany, fascist Italy, or Communist Russia?” And one can add those who fled the Iron Curtain in later years.

Richard M. Frauenglass Huntington

n

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics.

Despite calls for President Donald Trump to put down his phone and lay off the tweets, I’m of another mind [“More protests over travel ban,” News, Jan. 30]. Never have we had such a window into the thoughts of a president. It’s an opportunity we should not miss.

We have the luxury to be reminded daily of our president’s concern with such things as TV ratings, the political views of movie stars, the quality of comedy on “Saturday Night Live,” his beefs with the news media and his admiration of Vladmir Putin. Let him keep his phone.

Dennis Dubey Port Jefferson Station

n

I’ve been a Democrat since I was 18, but this time I voted Republican. My reason is, I voted for the message. I heard only one voice with a plan to keep our country safe and to improve our lives.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Our country is in a place it’s never been before. We find ourselves no longer protected on this land we call home.

A new age has dawned in which we are the prey of an ideology that wants us dead.

What I hear from President Donald Trump is a message from a man who speaks his mind without restraints of political correctness. We need to hear it even if it comes in an unexpected or unattractive way.

Trump doesn’t need the fame or fortune, and he’s proven he can build an empire and raise a family. We can learn to live with his quirks as long as his message is delivered in foresight and positive actions that benefit us all.

Not giving him a chance to succeed would be the antithesis of what our forefathers intended.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Anthony Ingoglia Westbury

Criticism of Israel’s

path misguided

The writer of “Israel’s Netanyahu must choose a path” [Letters, Jan. 22] is greatly mistaken. In the past, Israel has tried exchanging land for peace, but that wasn’t good enough for the Palestinians.

Israel had even allowed open access to its land, but again, that was not enough. Palestinians will never be satisfied as long as Israel exists.

Thankfully, we have a new president who appears to want to treat Israel with the respect the nation deserves. Hopefully, with this new administration, there may be a better chance for peace.

Henry Fein Merrick