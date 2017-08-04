Before age 30, I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. That was 21 years ago, in the bad old days of health care. I was a divorced mother with twin sons [“Trump presses health agenda,” News, July 31].

In addition to dealing with the enormity of my illness, I had to fight to get my medication covered by insurance. My efforts were denied, even though my neurologist said I needed the medicine to manage my symptoms and take care of my children. No one listened. The cost was $1,000 a month at the time.

With the Affordable Care Act, I was able to see the specialists I needed, get prescription coverage and afford the premium on my fixed income. Without Obamacare, I don’t know what would have happened to me. Those same injections are $5,000 a month now.

I listen to politicians speak about people like me. We are real and suffer in relative silence. Lawmakers should think about that and work together for the good of the common people, the real fabric of this country, and deliver a health care plan that works for the greatest to the least of us.

Chamein Canton, Amityville

The Trump administration put an end to media outreach intended to boost last-minute sign-ups to the Affordable Care Act before the Jan. 31 open-enrollment deadline. Ads for and emails to visitors to HealthCare.gov were stopped.

The ACA is still the law of the land [“Senate plan 2.0 still hurts millions,” Editorial, July 14]. President Donald Trump swore an oath that says he will, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.

How does removing an outreach program preserve and protect?

Tony Mignone, Massapequa Park