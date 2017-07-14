Summertime, and the living is easy. That is, of course, unless you’re looking for a parking space in Long Beach, especially on East or West Broadway.

What makes finding a space a bit of a challenge? Quite a few spaces are occupied by motorcycles. They, of course, have the right to park!

I’ve asked the city manager and the police commissioner whether they would consider setting aside a parking area specifically for motorcyclists, or have motorcyclists double up in single spaces to create more spaces for cars.

Perhaps this is a solution worthy of consideration in the short term, during summer?

Beth Rose Feuerstein Macht, Long Beach