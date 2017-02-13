Something is wrong when $1.6 million of taxpayer money from working people is given to a firm run by a man from Brookville so he can “invest” the funds in technology companies [“Audit: LI venture firm misused federal cash,” News, Jan. 25].

What makes it even more egregious is that this venture capitalist invested the money in companies in which his firm owned majority interests.

I don’t think the bookies would give very good odds on the government ever recovering any of this money.

Gennaro Pasquale, Oyster Bay