Every person who lost loved ones and friends and whose life was dramatically changed on Sept. 11, 2001, should be outraged by President Donald Trump’s travel ban from seven Middle East nations [“Deporting order suspended,” News, Jan. 29].

The biggest terrorist attack in the world was carried out or sponsored by people from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Lebanon, killing almost 3,000 people.

Yet, not one of these countries’ citizens is on Trump’s list of places under the 90-day travel ban. I believe this is because the Trump Organization has business ties with these nations. The president puts his and his family’s business interests above those of the American people.

Marion Sierra, Bellmore

I applaud President Donald Trump for his ban on immigrants from nations it regards as sources of terrorists and for making it more difficult to enter the United States! Now my family can sleep a little better.

Michael A. Guerriero, East Northport

In one of his executive orders, President Donald Trump banned Muslim refugees from Syria from entering the United States for 120 days, while giving preference to Christian.

Apparently, we now have a president who puts a higher price on the lives of Christians then he does on Muslims. I find this highly un-American.

Rich Poggio, Miller Place

President Donald Trump’s recent executive order to ban travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations, along with refugees from Syria, endangers lives.

Refugees are trying escape the vicious chains of oppression and modern-day terrorism. Trump’s executive order is extremely broad in its reach, and is not in the spirit of America. The civil rights and human rights of Muslims must also be respected in this country.

Arthur L. Mackey Jr., Roosevelt

Editor’s note: The writer is the senior pastor of Mount Sinai Baptist Church Cathedral in Roosevelt.

Isn’t it strange that President Donald Trump’s intention to extremely vet refugees doesn’t match the disorderly, improper vetting process applied to his own administration?

Peter Hanson, Nesconset

We’re seeing a typical media overreaction to the activation of President Donald Trump’s executive order on a temporary hold on admitting people from countries that are hotbeds of terrorism.

People already in transit were detained by U.S. immigration authorities. That is not chaos. The chaos was caused by the mobilization of protesters to jam airports.

There were no similar protest demonstrations when terrorists killed Americans in San Bernadino, California, and Orlando, Florida. Their knee-jerk reaction to terrorist acts is to rail against potential Islamophobia. Trump’s answer is better.

Michael Quane, South Hempstead

People are whining about the chaos caused by President Donald Trump’s temporary ban on people from certain Muslim-majority countries.

You want chaos, watch what happens when some Islamic State maniac mows down innocent Americans with a machine gun, bomb, big construction truck or, God forbid, weapons of mass destruction.

Donald Trump campaigned on the promise that he would shut down terrorist attacks and take measures to make America safe from this scourge. I was one of the proud “deplorables” who not only voted for him, but helped finance his campaign.

To not take these necessary defensive measures against a suicidal enemy that doesn’t wear a uniform, that contemptuously uses our own civil liberties against us, could one day produce a day of horror that could dwarf the death toll of 9/11. Then let’s talk about chaos!

Eugene R. Dunn Medford