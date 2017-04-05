HIGHLIGHTS Readers weigh in.

Enforce speed limit on Southern State

In the March 27 news story “Lawmakers: Fix Southern State,” a state senator says the parkway is too winding to safely accommodate vehicles driving 70 or 80 mph despite the 55-mph speed limit.

No kidding!

And yet two of our legislators want the state transportation department to commission a safety study — paid for, of course, with our tax dollars — to evaluate ways to improve safety on the 26-mile parkway.

How about investing that money in the obvious — real enforcement of the speed limit?

Every motorist is aware of the speed limit, and placement of speed cameras at various points could drastically reduce the accident rate. Highly visible signs should be posted at every entrance to notify drivers of the cameras.

Leonard Cohen, Wantagh

As a daily driver on Southern State Parkway for close to 30 years, I can tell you that the only thing that needs fixing is the insufficient police patrols.

If one drives at the 55-mph speed limit, other drivers come up from behind, honking horns and flashing lights for you to get out of their way.

The article identifies the problem: people driving 70 to 80 mph. Fix that instead of spending tremendous amounts of money and disrupting the roadway.

Mark Salamack, Massapequa

Asking the state to identify funding to make the Southern State Parkway safer flies in the face of the transportation experts who say that it would be enormously costly.

Given the mood in Washington, the federal government is not likely to be generous to a blue state. The AAA said that it would be virtually impossible to change the parkway’s design because of homes, schools and parks abutting the road. Where would the necessary property come from?

The obvious immediate solution is to increase enforcement of the speed limit. If the State Police lack the manpower, use speed cameras.

Alan Reff,East Williston

At least repair Long Island’s roads

I’m in total agreement with the writer of “Residents deserve better snow removal” [Letters, March 14]. However, the roads here are a mess, snow or no snow!

You would think the politicians would make sure our roads are kept in pristine condition. The Long Island Expressway has been patched with long streams of asphalt from one side to the other. The potholes can cause flat tires and inadvertent swerving.

When are our leaders going to see that at least if the roads are kept up, we might not mind as much the incredibly high taxes we pay?

Carolyn Newson, Riverhead

Bring civility back to political discourse

There are places in the world where you can be assassinated for your political views. Lately in America, it’s your political views that might be assassinated [“President sets the tone for discourse,” Letters, March 13].

People call each other idiot, moron, elitist, extremist, radical, fool, ideologue, etc.

Let’s stop calling each other names and listen to one another. We can find the middle ground on any issue if we approach the dialogue with respect, integrity and truthfulness.

Lon Dolber, East Moriches

Admit immigrants who share U.S. values

A recent letter stated that supporters of President Donald Trump want to go “back to a country of one culture” [“Coming down on both sides of Trump,” March 12]. This is completely false.

When we speak of making America great again, we are speaking in terms of the morality and cohesion that used to be alive in this country. Of course, we feel for people who are suffering and want to help them, but there are 7 billion people in the world, and it’s impossible for all of them to come to America. Why is it fair to let in only the people who made it here? What about all the people suffering and starving in the rest of the world?

The only fair way is to fix our system for legal immigration. We want to accept people of all cultures, but “e pluribus unum” means “out of many, one.” We should welcome people who believe in our values and want to become Americans. It has nothing to do with skin color or religion.

Too many people don’t want to work hard to better themselves and respect our laws, police and military veterans.

Teresa Pescitelli, Shoreham