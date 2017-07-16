An educator’s legacy of caring for others
As I read the op-ed “Mideast turmoil in my mother’s eyes” [Opinion, June 23], I couldn’t help but recall Esther Raviv’s beloved obsession, tikkun olam, which roughly translates as “repairing the world.”
Raviv’s life exemplified this term. I was fortunate enough to have taught in a reform temple where she was the principal. Her concern for the well-being of the students, as well as the staff, was particularly noteworthy. Helping those less fortunate at home and abroad is her legacy.
Let us pray that in the years to come, Raviv’s greatest wish of Israel achieving peace with its neighbors will become a reality.
Howard Chustek,Flushing
