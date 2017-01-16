It should be obvious that the Affordable Care Act gives more people better coverage for less money than anything the Republicans have proposed or anything they’re likely to propose [“Hospitals fear losses,” News, Jan. 4].
If they had a plan that would improve things, surely they would have announced it by now.
I believe they’re willing to make millions of people worse off — some of whom are probably going to die — for no other reason than that they hate President Barack Obama and all of his works.
It really is that petty.
Wayne Karol, Levittown
