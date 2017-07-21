I attended a recent event at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan where Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman, Speaker Carl Heastie and Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed the proposed Republican health care plan [“Bailing on GOP bill,” News, July 18].
Unfortunately, nothing new was said or proposed, just the same uncompromising partisan rhetoric we hear every day from both sides. Nothing positive will get done as long as Democratic and Republican leaders refuse to consider working with one another. Washington is incapable of compromise. Each side wants it all its way, and America is being held hostage to this disgraceful intransigence.
Most Popular
Philip Rubin,Syosset
Sen. Rand Paul calls mandatory health insurance a “fatal flaw.” Actually, the flaw would be allowing people to opt out.
People without insurance will do what they have always done, use emergency rooms for their care. This not only puts a financial burden on hospitals, because these services are almost never paid for, it causes longer waiting times for patients who have true emergencies, and burdens physicians and hospital staff. Time spent on the non-emergent uninsured cases would be better spent on those patients who truly need the emergency room services.
Christine Parker, Middle Island
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.