Loyalty to U.S. must guide immigrants
It was refreshing to read the recent letter, “Admit immigrants who share U.S. values” [April 5].
I’m certain that the writer and others who share her sentiments would readily agree with a statement that President Theodore Roosevelt made regarding immigration. He welcomed immigrants to this country, but with the prerequisites that “there can be no divided allegiance” and that there be “but one sole loyalty and that is a loyalty to the American people.”
L. John Friia, Northport
