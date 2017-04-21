Jews and Christians share many ideals

The letter “Stand up to fight racism and more” [April 10] was meaningful until the writer called on a “broad, Christ-centered coalition” to fight racism, etc.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Is he unaware that many people other than Christians have fought for these ideals for hundreds, if not thousands of years? It’s a prime tenet of Judaism to support the oppressed.

Jews have stood with and marched with African-Americans for decades, sometimes even dying for what they knew was right.

Sherry Eckstein, Huntington