A flattened ball, and an unexpected gesture

My grandson and his friend were playing basketball on the dead-end street by his house.

On one of the passes between them, the basketball rolled past them and into the main street. Within a second, an oncoming car ran over the ball.

The car was a police car with two policemen in it. They did not stop, and my grandson and his friend picked up their flattened basketball and went in to show it to his father.

My son was very upset.

Soon after, there was a knock at the door. There stood a policeman, who asked whether my grandson was home. The policeman asked him to come to his car.

On the way, the policeman asked my grandson about his favorite basketball team and his favorite player.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Once at the police car, the policeman reached into the front seat and pulled out a new basketball.

He gave it to my grandson and told him how sorry he was to have run over his ball, and he hoped this new ball would not suffer the same fate.

Thank you to the Suffolk County police!

Arlene Knoig, North Babylon

Police should watch for reckless drivers

I feel that police should be focusing on reckless and out-of-control drivers.

I cannot count the number of times during my commute that I have seen cars zip, in a perfect diagonal, across three lanes without signaling. Most of the time they’re speeding.

There are also drivers who can’t figure out what those mirrors on either side of their cars are for and just decide to change lanes or merge onto the roadway without using them.

I’ve seen drivers shaving, putting on makeup, reading the paper, eating, brushing their teeth, changing clothes and texting.

Police should also enforce use of the left lane as a passing lane. While you have the right to drive the minimum speed of 45 mph, you should not be in the left lane if not passing, and you should be ticketed.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Katie Cestaro, Massapequa