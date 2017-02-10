Penalize drivers who don’t clear cars of snow

County politicians are always thinking of creative ways to bring in funds, such as increasing processing fees for parking tickets and traffic violations.

However, if our politicians want to save lives as well as generate income, they should pass a law to fine people who don’t clean the snow off the roofs of their cars before driving.

All too many times, I’ve been behind a vehicle only to have a large slab of snow and ice fly into my windshield. This a very dangerous situation that I’m sure has been the cause of many accidents.

Many police cruisers are equipped with dash cameras, so the evidence would stand up in court if a driver protested a ticket. Some states have laws saying vehicles must be free of snow. Many stores sell brooms that can reach the roof of even the tallest SUV.

George Pagonis, Melville

Strengthen federal nutrition programs

While there is no way to predict the federal nutrition policy of the Trump administration, we can hope that it will be sensitive to the estimated 42 million people living in food-insecure households in this country — including children, seniors, working families and veterans.

While poverty appears to be declining, according to the Department of Agriculture, Long Island’s high cost of living contributes to long lines we see at our network of emergency food resources.

We in the human services community must be proactive for the considerable legislative risks that potentially lie ahead. We must maximize bipartisan discussion to protect charitable tax deductions that incentivize giving, and to strengthen federal nutrition programs through legislation.

It’s imperative that the next farm bill provides resources to combat hunger through efforts like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and essential food donation collaboration with the agricultural and food industries, because far too many aspects of federal safety-net programs are gravely at risk.

Congress, nonprofit advocates, community leaders and people who know poverty firsthand all have important roles to play in the months ahead.

Randi Shubin Dresner, East Meadow

Editor’s note: The writer is president and chief executive of Island Harvest Food Bank and a member of the New York State Council on Hunger and Food Policy.