No beach permit for longtime residents

Although my parents have owned a home in Babylon for 55 years and still reside within Babylon Town for half the year, they no longer qualify for a town beach parking permit. They don’t have cars registered to their Babylon address and have given up their New York driver’s licenses.

As their daughter, when I want to take them to the shore, I would have to pay $40 at Gilgo Beach on weekends. The town code states that a beach permit must be affixed to a resident’s car that is registered to an address in Babylon.

Not only is this policy unfair to people who pay taxes in Babylon but also it discriminates against the elderly and handicapped who may no longer have cars or have never been able to drive and rely on family members or aides.

I believe that the town code should be revised so that residents are issued a beach sticker because they pay their taxes and can prove their residency with a deed, tax bill or rent statement.

Catherine Stapinski, Babylon

Technology makes woods walk attractive

As I acquire more technological thingamajigs, I find I have a greater desire to disconnect and simply take a walk in the woods and experience the sound of my shoes hitting the surface of the soil.

Observing the cosmic miracle of a bird flying or the formation of branches on a tree is far more satisfying than the scroll of infinity that our devices seek.

Steven Taub, Melville

Editor’s note: The writer is an Emmy-nominated documentary producer and director.

Co-op board asked intrusive questions

I was recently turned down for a co-op in Long Beach, after spending months going through the process.

I hired a lawyer, gave the co-op board a down payment because I was planning to pay in cash. I filled out a very long and intrusive application.

I am out $1,800 in attorney’s fees and a non-refundable $500 application fee.

I met the criteria. I’m retired on a government pension, I have money in the bank and a good credit score. I have no criminal background, no pets and no family — just me.

The co-op board member who interviewed me asked why I wanted to live in Long Beach. I mentioned that I had a sister close by, and she asked me why I didn’t live with my sister!

They didn’t tell me why I was denied. How unfair is that?

Marie Combs, Long Beach