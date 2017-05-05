Keep New York’s
‘scaffolk law’
Your April 23 editorial, “Albany’s unfinished business,” noted that Senate Republicans favor “changing the ‘scaffold law’ that protects construction workers functioning at elevated heights.”
Long Island is lucky that many of our Republican and Democratic legislators oppose gutting protections for construction workers.
For those who don’t know, the Scaffold Safety Law is a common-sense law that says that those who control a worksite — property owners and general contractors — have a responsibility to make sure appropriate safety equipment is available. If they do this, they’re not liable if an accident happens. But, if they don’t, and their failure causes an accident, injured workers can hold them accountable in court.
This makes sense. Individual workers have no way to make sure that safety equipment is there and shouldn’t be put at risk of injury or death when owners or general contractors cut corners.
New York doesn’t put profits over people.
Anita Halasz, Hauppauge
Editor’s note: The writer is the executive director of Long Island Jobs with Justice, a nonprofit that advocates for stronger worker protections.
