Congressman Peter King of Seaford has a right to be outraged by being subjected to “vile and stupid” obscenities while in Philadelphia for the Republican retreat in late January [“Gregory criticizes King,” News, Jan. 30].
But to refer to the protesters as “slime ball demonstrators,” “rabble” and “vulgar misfits” perpetuates the use of base, uncivil and inappropriate language by those who should be setting an example as leaders.
Catherine Goldsmith, Islip
