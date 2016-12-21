The Newsday editorial board’s suggestions on reforming grievance rules on local taxes are good [“A tax system out of control,” Editorial, Dec. 16].
However, threatening a filer with an increase in assessment or taxes if he or she loses a grievance would appear to be putting a taxpayer under duress. It could result in a fear of reprisal.
I don’t believe that such duress would be allowed by the courts. Forcing an outcome by intimidation wouldn’t pass legal muster.
Mark Redlus, Cedarhurst
