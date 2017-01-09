Your list of the top 50 albums of the year had a glaring omission [“The year’s 50 best albums,” Fanfare, Dec. 24-25].
The Monkees’ “Good Times!” album was a critically acclaimed, and loved by fans and music lovers alike. This album deserved to be in the top 10!
This is just another example of the disrespect The Monkees have received over the years. These talented men deserve better.
Michael Lovaglio, East Northport
