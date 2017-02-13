I agree we should have BMX cycling parks available to our kids, and maybe the parks could even be partially funded by BMX clubs [“Provide more public parks for BMX cycling,” Letters, Jan. 30].
But my concern is the liability to taxpayers if the parks are on public land. BMX is an exciting sport, and injuries will happen. Is it possible to hold the public harmless? I guess that’s a question for the lawyers.
My guess it that it would cost taxpayers more in insurance and lawsuits than to build the parks.
Lorraine Lore, Bellmore
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.