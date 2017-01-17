I can’t believe I am writing about billboards [“Billboards ‘unnecessary,’ ” News, Jan. 6]. A Suffolk County spokeswoman indicates that the county will look into billboards on county roads in Brookhaven and, if warranted, create legislation to remove them.
As with anything, there are two sides to every story. I’ve seen these billboards every day for 30 years, and I believe they were there long before that.
The billboards provide a certain character to the area. As a kid growing up, I remember seeing billboards and even had one with my train set. The ones in our area bring back those memories.
What bothers me is when the billboards go into disrepair and become unsightly. Another issue, of course, is the content of the messages. The billboard Newsday pictured is an advertisement for the National Guard; I guess if you are anti-military, this could be considered offensive.
Roy Reynolds, East Moriches
Comments
