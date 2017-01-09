I was taken aback after reading “Last Christmas Mass” [News, Dec. 26] about Bishop William Murphy’s sermon calling for a “recovery of civil discourse” in our politics.
While I share the Catholic bishop’s concern about the “shouting and posturing” that now dominate American politics, civil discourse is also about content. This is the same Bishop Murphy who virtually endorsed Donald Trump shortly before the presidential election, perhaps the most uncivil person ever about to occupy the White House.
This is the same Bishop Murphy who, in a pre-election column, compared Occupy Wall Street protesters to Bolsheviks. His improper wading into partisan politics and his lack of political balance constitutes a type of incivility, even if these opinions were expressed without shouting.
Richard Koubek, Dix Hills
