The Boy Scouts of America have taken a stand on the distinctions of gender and sex [“Scouts’ new take on gender,” News, Jan. 31].
In doing so, the organization has taken a leadership role in what is a current and contentious issue. Should individuals, in this case young boys, be held to the biological designation of male or female on a birth certificate or be permitted to identify as a different gender? The Scouts have decided that gender identification is now acceptable and valid.
Within just four years, the Boy Scouts have broken new ground to allow openly gay youth and leaders and, now, transgender children to participate in this venerable and respected organization.
The Boy Scouts have truly become modern leaders among men — and women — in this era of increasing diversity.
Victor Caliman South Huntington
