I agree with suggestions in the Dec. 21 editorial “Too much pain at LaGuardia” for minimizing traffic to the airport: more shuttle buses, free Q70 buses and park-and-ride options from nearby sites like Citi Field.
No one expects the overhaul of one of the world’s busiest airports to be painless. But what intensifies the pain is a major oversight.
Have designers of the renovation ever taken the AirTrain to and from Kennedy Airport? For just $5, the AirTrain will take a rider between the airport and Jamaica station in 20 minutes, and from there to Penn Station in 35 minutes. Trains run 24 hours, 7 days a week. AirTrain cars are clean and modern, and unlike buses and subways, they are intended for passengers carrying luggage.
There should be a connection to the AirTrain as part of the LaGuardia renovation. How can a major airport not have dedicated public transportation? If an AirTrain connection had been designed as the cornerstone and first phase of the LaGuardia renovation, the traffic and parking issues would have been significantly reduced.
Anthony Policano, Oyster Bay
