The despicable, never-ending Newsday editorial board policy of advocating the growth of Long Island MacArthur Airport represents a gross misrepresentation of the issues [“Better flight plan for MacArthur,” Editorial, Jan. 18]. It ignores the destruction of people’s homes, health and safety that will result.
Newsday’s reporting of positive aspects of the airport’s expansion, without explaining the adverse effects on local communities, is tragic and irresponsible. All over, people complain that airport noise has destroyed their peace. MacArthur Airport is surrounded by residential communities.
Throwing more taxpayer money at this endless money pit is reckless.
Philip Weinstein, Holbrook
