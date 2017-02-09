In response “LI village fed up with test-drivers” [News, Jan. 12], I can sympathize with these residents. There are many car dealerships on Route 25 between Smith Haven Mall and Terry Road, and we have similar concerns. We also want drivers to respect our residential streets by obeying the vehicle and traffic laws.
Besides ignoring stop signs, many car buyers floor the accelerator on residential streets to evaluate the pickup of vehicles, sometimes in response to a salesman’s suggestion. Our residential streets with speed limits of 30 mph are not the dealerships’ private test areas.
Ultimately, the dealerships are responsible for the behavior of customers. The dealerships need to be good neighbors.
Maribeth R. Siskind, Smithtown
